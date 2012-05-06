Podcast – Susan Beth Pfeffer
We talk to N.Y. Times Bestselling Author, Susan Beth Pfeffer, about families in crisis, male vs. female perspective and first person vs. third person, learning to listen to the ideas that are around us, how she thankfully didn’t become an editor, the joy of peanut butter, and her preferred natural disaster.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 28:14 — 25.8MB)
