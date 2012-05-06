Podcast – Susan Beth Pfeffer

May 6, 2012 by

We talk to N.Y. Times Bestselling Author, Susan Beth Pfeffer, about families in crisis, male vs. female perspective and first person vs. third person, learning to listen to the ideas that are around us, how she thankfully didn’t become an editor, the joy of peanut butter, and her preferred natural disaster.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 28:14 — 25.8MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered?  Send us an EMAIL!  Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Krista

Krista

YA writer by night, television producer by day. Senior editor for Scripts & Scribes.com.
Krista

Latest posts by Krista (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This