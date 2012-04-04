Comic Expo

Apr 4, 2012 by Kevin

We will be attending the Comic Expo by Long Beach Comic Con at the Long Beach Convention Center on Saturday, May 12th. Guests scheduled to appear include Brian Buccellato (Flash), Barbara Kesel (Hawk & Dove), Whilce Portacio (X-Men), J.T. Krul (Fathom) and many more. For a complete guest list and all the details, check out longbeachcomiccon.com. We’ll have a review, videos and interviews to post, after the event.