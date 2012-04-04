Comic Expo

Apr 4, 2012 by

We will be attending the Comic Expo by Long Beach Comic Con at the Long Beach Convention Center on Saturday, May 12th.  Guests scheduled to appear include Brian Buccellato (Flash), Barbara Kesel (Hawk & Dove), Whilce Portacio (X-Men), J.T. Krul (Fathom) and many more.  For a complete guest list and all the details, check out longbeachcomiccon.com.  We’ll have a review, videos and interviews to post, after the event.

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This