Podcast – Adam Robitel
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY : THE GHOST DIMENSION, THE TAKING OF DEBORAH LOGAN and INSIDIOUS : THE LAST KEY filmmaker Adam Robitel talks about how he got his first film made, why screenwriters should direct, how to make films scarier by keeping characters grounded in reality and much more.
Video Podcast:
Audio Podcast:
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:03:41 — 117.2MB)
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- 20Q with Adam Robitel - September 24, 2018
- Podcast – Adam Robitel - September 24, 2018
- Podcast – Jay Faerber - September 17, 2018