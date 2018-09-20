20Q with Adam Robitel

Sep 24, 2018 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with ADAM ROBITEL

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension screenwriter, Adam Robitel.

1. My first job was… PAPERBOY.

2. If I wasn’t a writer/director, I would likely be… Marine Biologist.

3. I collect… Books.

4. My favorite word is… “Moist”. Close runner up, “Custard”.

5. I’m a big fan of… People who apply themselves / underdogs.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever gotten… read.

7. I have always wanted to… go to Tahiti.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… Anything Blake Crouch.

9. People often tell me that I… Shouldn’t stand over their bed at night in the bloody clown suit.

10. I really think that my best work (produced or not) is… The Bloody Benders

11. I find inspiration in… the memory of my grandmother (she had polio but kicked ass in life).

12. The best thing about being a writer/director is… the people I get to work with around the world.

13. I spend way too much time… On the internet / Social Media (accept looking and reading your blog).

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… Martin Aguilera.

15. It really bothers me when… The unjust have the power.

16. The worst thing about being a writer/director is… Hard to complain but I guess the main thing is you never feel “at rest”. If you’re not in prep, or production or post, your hustling for the next one. Life of a freelancer and all that. This, and test screenings.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters/filmmakers make is… comparing yourself to others. We’re all on our own journey and if you’re not self-critical about your own work, I mean brutally fucking honest, you’ll always remain at a certain level.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… smoke a fat Cuban cigar.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… NYTIMES, HUFF POST and DRUDGE (to see how the other side thinks).

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… never feel like I truly know what I’m doing. Keeps things interesting. May we always feel like frauds… once we “know” what we’re doing, we’re screwed!