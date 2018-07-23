Podcast – Mickey Fisher

REVERIE and EXTANT creator Mickey Fisher joins the podcast to talk about developing his new NBC series REVERIE, advice for staffing and development meetings, why being a decent person can also be good business, what biopic he’d be interested in writing and much more.

And please check out REVERIE, Wednesday nights 10/9c on NBC, iTunes, Hulu, Amazon.

