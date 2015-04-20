Podcast – Liz Alper

Apr 20, 2015 by Kevin

TV writer (and former writers’ and showrunner’s assistant) Liz Alper explains how she got her first job on a TV show, what skills are invaluable to have as a writers’ assistant, how common it is for writers’ assistants to be allowed to pitch episode ideas, offers advice for aspiring TV writers not living in L.A. and much more.

(NOTE: When this episode was recorded, Liz was the showrunner’s assistant to David Shore (HOUSE M.D., BATTLE CREEK). A couple weeks later – just prior to uploading this podcast – she and writing partner Ally Seibert were officially hired as staff writers on CHICAGO FIRE. All congratulatory tweets can be sent to @LizAlps and @Ally_Seibert. Great work Liz and Ally!)