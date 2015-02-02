Podcast – Lee Stobby

Feb 2, 2015 by

lee stobby ent

Literary manager/producer Lee Stobby talks about what managers do vs. agents, breaking a new client, common screenplay mistakes, what makes scripts stand out and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:17 — 51.5MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

ToughLoveSandS_I

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This