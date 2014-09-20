20Q with Paul Grellong

Sep 15, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with PAUL GRELLONG

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Scorpion Writer/co-Executive Producer, Paul Grellong

1. My first job was… barista.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… a middle school English teacher.

3. I collect… books about the Second World War.

4. My favorite word is… “calendar.”

5. I’m a big fan of… drinking cheap beer at the Staples Center during Kings games.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… don’t rewrite as you go, just get to the end.

7. I have always wanted to… own a bar.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… American Buffalo, by David Mamet.

9. People often tell me that I… don’t really need that sweater indoors.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… currently in outline form.

11. I find inspiration in… Deadliest Catch. No bullshit.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… getting to break story every day with talented people far smarter than I am.

13. I spend way too much time… on Twitter.

14. The most interesting person in my cell phone is… my wife.

15. It really bothers me when… (Hey, sorry, I’m back, my wife just grabbed the laptop to answer #’s 13 and 14.) It really bothers me when assistants are treated poorly by those in power.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… the sitting.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… not sure I would say “most,” but “many” aspiring writers spend too much time perfecting one script instead of writing a number of them.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… have a steak and a whiskey, two things I’ve given up.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Twitter, NY Times, Eater LA.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… thoroughly enjoy watching Extreme Couponing.