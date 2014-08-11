Podcast – Albert Kim

Aug 11, 2014 by

sleepy hollow banner

Sleepy Hollow writer and co-executive producer Albert Kim talks about his transition from print journalist to TV writer and producer, what his writing process is like, the best way for newer writers to fit into a writers’ room, how he handles network notes and much more.

