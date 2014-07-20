20Q with Doug Griffin

Jul 14, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with DOUG GRIFFIN

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about The Story Company Director of Development, Doug Griffin

1. My first job was… making Submarine sandwiches at a place called “The Sub Station” near USC.

2. If I wasn’t a Hollywood executive, I would likely be… a College Theater teacher.

3. I collect… old TV GUIDES. (Fall Pre-view edition with all the new shows.) I’ve collected them since 1969.

4. My favorite word is… dichotomy

5. I’m a big fan of… I LOVE LUCY.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given… Just write SOMETHING… you can fix it later.

7. I have always wanted to… tour the Pyramids…

8. The best thing I have ever read is… THE HOBBIT.

9. People often tell me that I… give good advice.

10. If I could remake any film ever, I would want to remake… Blade Runner.

11. I find inspiration in… Robert McKee’s excellent book, “STORY“.

12. The best thing about working in Hollywood is… working with writers. Developing stories.

13. I spend way too much time… watching MSNBC.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… Kevin Fukunaga. (Editor’s note: Doug must have lost his cell phone and this was the first name he could think of.)

15. It really bothers me when… studio executives give notes. That make no sense.

16. The worst thing about working in Hollywood is… creative decisions that are dictated by business concerns.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… not knowing what KIND of story they are telling.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… keep working on my latest draft

19. The three websites I visit most often are… ESPN SPORTS, ESPN NATE SILVER 538, WIKIPEDIA

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… went to Bible College in Tulsa, Oklahoma.