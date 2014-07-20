20Q with Craig Doyle

Jul 21, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with CRAIG DOYLE

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Undateable writer/producer, Craig Doyle

1. My first job was… I was a Box Boy at Toy City, a Toys ‘R Us knock off. I was in charge of assembling wagons and Big Wheels and I’m sure there are people out there who were critically injured from my crappy work.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… An Alcoholic High School English Teacher who also coaches JV Swimming and works Summers at a Men’s Warehouse.

3. I collect… Guitar Pedals. And I still suck.

4. My favorite word is… “perfunctory” or “Bitch-Tits”

5. I’m a big fan of… Bill Murray.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… Was to just write. People do a lot more talking about writing than actually doing it. Constantly generate material.

7. I have always wanted to… Write a novel. And I will, once I stop procrastinat– Oh look, there’s my guitar!

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… THE SIRENS OF TITAN by Kurt Vonnegut. One of my favorite quotes, “A purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved.”

9. People often tell me that I… am inappropriate and vulgar. Those people? My children.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… yet to come. Hopefully.

11. I find inspiration in… My Family. Yeah, it’s probably a little boring of an answer, but the things that happen from day-to-day with my family generate the best ideas by far.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… Being paid for the same fart and dick jokes I was telling back in 7th grade.

13. I spend way too much time… Procrastinating by playing guitar scales.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… My Dad. Hands down. He’s an ex-Major League Baseball player and the dude who makes me laugh the hardest.

15. It really bothers me when… People are rude. Traffic, in public, etc. They make me act rudely.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… The precarious nature of the business. Having a job rules… looking for one sucks.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… They try to chase trends. By the time you finish your spec on that trend, it’s already too late. The business has moved on. Make your own trend by writing something that’s exciting to you. It’ll come through in the work.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… Gather my family and hit Zankou Chicken.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Deadline.com, ESPN.com, and Sporcle.com

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… was a really good swimmer. I look like Shrek now, but at one point I was very fast. Oh, and I had hair. I actually had some nice lettuce up there, too.