20Q with Donyea Rochlin

Jun 30, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with DONYEA ROCHLIN

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about True Pictures Head of Development , Donyea Rochlin

1. My first job was… working as teacher’s assistant at a theater camp.

2. If I wasn’t a Hollywood executive, I would likely be… in some part of the industry. I’ve always loved the world of film editing, so perhaps an editor.

3. I collect… books- tangible books not e-books.

4. My favorite word is… Onomatopoeia.

5. I’m a big fan of… honesty.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given… don’t write what you think the business is looking for, write from your heart.

7. I have always wanted to… swim with Great White Sharks

8. The best thing I have ever read is…This is a hard question- like what is my favorite movie. There are two things that have stuck with me and I think of often- Mark Twain’s LETTERS FROM EARTH and THE HORSE DEALER’S DAUGHTER by D.H. Lawrence.

9. People often tell me that I… am kind. It touches my heart when I hear that.

10. If I could remake any film ever, I would want to remake… Most movies that I love I wouldn’t want to remake because to me they are perfect as they are. So for me it would be something that I thought as a concept had potential but as a film, it didn’t turn out as I hoped for. So, WOLF- I think the Wolfman is an interesting character and no I am not team Jacob – but the actual classic Wolfman story, the beast within the man.

11. I find inspiration in…nature. If I am feeling uninspired I go on a hike.

12. The best thing about working in Hollywood is…we get to be creative and make movies!

13. I spend way too much time… playing buzz feed quizzes. I am addicted… especially anything Game of Thrones. Buzz feed really knows me.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… my sister.

15. It really bothers me when… people aren’t honest with themselves.

16. The worst thing about working in Hollywood is… it can take a very long time to see something you put your heart and passion into make it to the screen.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… writing what they think people want and not a story they want to tell.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… catch a flight to Arizona to be with my sister. We would hang out in her pool and remember stories of our family – laugh, cry and make the best of the time we have being together.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Deadline Hollywood, The Huffington Post & The New York Times.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… I’ve never smoked a cigarette or played poker…but I am still fun to hang with.