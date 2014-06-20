20Q with Cliff Dorfman

Jun 23, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with CLIFF DORFMAN

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Entourage and Warrior writer, Cliff Dorfman

1. My first job was… stuffing the Sunday NY Times together when I was 9 years old at Colony Stationary in Merrick- I’d have to walk to work every Sunday morning at like 430AM to make sure all the sections were in order- thus I was reading the NY Times by 9 years old-

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… unemployed and homeless- though because I have a son I couldn’t REALLY let that happen so I’d probably be really bitter and end up doing some horrible job like a parking enforcement douche or one of those Cretans who work for the OPG- towing innocent people’s cars because they’re parked “illegally” …

3. I collect… souls- then sell them by the roadside- nah that’s just a cool line from a Distillers song– I love Brody– the lead singer- top three hottest girls ever … Oh- the actually question- I don’t collect anything- I DO however throw a lotta shit away …

4. My favorite word is… Fuck and any variation thereof …

5. I’m a big fan of… ridding the world of bullies … Haribo peach gummis … Cuban Cigars … The men and women of our military who fight for our country, so I can go do whatever I want …

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… don’t have a safety net- if you do- you’ll use it …

7. I have always wanted to… be a Navy SEAL – or a rock star– or move in with Brody Dalle (see above) …

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… 3 way tie- American Psycho (the novel)- Apocalypse Now and The Fountainhead …

9. People often tell me that I… am too sensitive which makes me mad- which might be why they also often tell me I seem pissed … Hmmm …

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… always the last thing I wrote … Always … Even if it totally isn’t …

11. I find inspiration in… great art- be it music- film- TV- a photograph or a painting- anything I see and think to myself how jealous I am I didn’t create that … Though mostly I find the bulk of my inspiration in and from my son, Dylan …

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… it beats working for a living …

13. I spend way too much time… not being cognizant of how little of it I have …

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… 3 way tie again- Doug Ellin- Bob Saget- Bryan Callen

15. It really bothers me when… I see injustice of any kind … Be it on a global scale or as micro as someone cutting in line …

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… the way they pay us … We’re constantly chasing our money- I’d love to know what the suit at Business Affairs would do if they didn’t get their check on a Friday … Would they show up for work the next Monday? … And even if they did- if their check didn’t come the following Friday- I’m gonna guess they’d have their shit packed in a fucking second … Yet- this happens to us all the time …

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… trying to write for anyone but themselves …

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… grab my family- Steal my neighbors Hummer 1- Load all the guns gas and gold bullion we could carry; and head for high ground …

19. The three websites I visit most often are… I am SO not answering that …

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… am a complete dork and literally will sit watching Family Guy and American Dad episodes over and over and over … Though- maybe that’s not at all surprising …