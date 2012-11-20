Podcast – Rawson Thurber

Nov 20, 2012 by Kevin

We talk to We’re the Millers and Dodgeball screenwriter and filmmaker, Rawson Marshall Thurber about what being a writer’s assistant is like, adapting novels to screenplays, the challenges of developing established properties and much more.

Listen to the entire interview below.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/scriptsandscribes/ScriptsandScribes.com-Episode-038.mp3

