We speak with TWO ANDA HALF MEN co-creator Lee Aronsohn and TV development guru (CBS, Sony) Jason Kyle about making ensemble shows work, trends in TV development, their new project – The Creators Writing Room and much more!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:13:06 — 66.9MB)
Now you can WATCH the Scripts & Scribes podcast on YouTube: https://youtu.be/fM-yP5JfAyA
The Creators Writing Room website: https://www.thecwroom.com/
Follow Lee on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BennyAce
Follow Jason on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GetMeJasonKyle
The conversation continues on a new episode of the Script & Scribes unScripted aftershow w/ Lee & Jason on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scriptsandscribes
Find us here: