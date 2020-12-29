We gather nine of our favorite guests (including literary managers, screenwriters and TV writers/producers) for a lively discussion about writing, representation, the industry and opine on 2020 – the good, the bad and a look ahead to 2021.

You can also WATCH the Scripts & Scribes podcast on YouTube: https://youtu.be/0HMPNqPW75g

Guests:

Trey Callaway – Writer, Producer, Showrunner / THE MESSENGERS, REVOLUTION, RUSH HOUR

Twitter: @TreyCallaway

Drew Chapman – Writer, Producer, Showrunner / THE RESIDENT, THE ASSETS, LEGENDS

Twitter: @AndrewDChapman

Lindsay Devlin – Screenwriter / DEVIL’S DUE

Twitter: @DevlinLindsay

Rob Edwards – Screenwriter / THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG, TREASURE PLANET

Twitter: @IamRobEdwards

Paul Guyot – Writer, Producer, Showrunner / NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, THE LIBRARIANS, LEVERAGE

Website: Paulguyot.net

Brendan Hay – Writer, Producer, Showrunner / STAR WARS: DETOURS, HARVEY GIRLS FOREVER, ROBOT CHICKEN

Twitter: @B_Hay

Ava Jamshidi – Lit Manager / Industry Entertianment

Twittwer: @AvaJamshidi

Alex Litvak – Screenwriter / PREDATORS, THE SECRET SOCIETY OF SECOND BORN ROYALS, THE THREE MUSKETEERS

Twitter: @LitvakinLA

Ian Shorr – Screenwriter / Infinite

Twitter: @IanShorr

