We gather nine of our favorite guests (including literary managers, screenwriters and TV writers/producers) for a lively discussion about writing, representation, the industry and opine on 2020 – the good, the bad and a look ahead to 2021.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 2:16:43 — 126.5MB)
You can also WATCH the Scripts & Scribes podcast on YouTube: https://youtu.be/0HMPNqPW75g
Guests:
Trey Callaway – Writer, Producer, Showrunner / THE MESSENGERS, REVOLUTION, RUSH HOUR
Twitter: @TreyCallaway
Drew Chapman – Writer, Producer, Showrunner / THE RESIDENT, THE ASSETS, LEGENDS
Twitter: @AndrewDChapman
Lindsay Devlin – Screenwriter / DEVIL’S DUE
Twitter: @DevlinLindsay
Rob Edwards – Screenwriter / THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG, TREASURE PLANET
Twitter: @IamRobEdwards
Paul Guyot – Writer, Producer, Showrunner / NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, THE LIBRARIANS, LEVERAGE
Website: Paulguyot.net
Brendan Hay – Writer, Producer, Showrunner / STAR WARS: DETOURS, HARVEY GIRLS FOREVER, ROBOT CHICKEN
Twitter: @B_Hay
Ava Jamshidi – Lit Manager / Industry Entertianment
Twittwer: @AvaJamshidi
Alex Litvak – Screenwriter / PREDATORS, THE SECRET SOCIETY OF SECOND BORN ROYALS, THE THREE MUSKETEERS
Twitter: @LitvakinLA
Ian Shorr – Screenwriter / Infinite
Twitter: @IanShorr
Do you enjoy Scripts & Scribes content and want additional content and exclusives? Please check out our Patreon to help support the channel and podcast. Thank you! https://www.patreon.com/scriptsandscribes
More great screenwriting and industry interviews and resources: http://scriptsandscribes.com/
Join the Scripts & Scribes Discord channel here: https://discord.com/invite/wey4e6E
Got Questions? Find us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScriptsScribes
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scriptsandscribes/
Find us here: