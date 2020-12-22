We gather a dozen of our favorite guests (including literary managers, screenwriters, TV writers/producers and one of our Patreon donors) for a lively discussion about writing, representation, the industry and all things holiday related, including “Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?”

Guests:

Matt Bryan – Writer / PAGE Finalist / Scripts & Scribes Patreon Donor

Chris Cook – Lit Manager / Skyway Entertainment – Twitter: @TaketheSkyway

Emma Dudley – Writer / Fast & Furious Spy Racers – Twitter: @CaptainEmDud

Rob Edwards – Writer / The Princess and the Frog Twitter: @IamRobEdwards

Doug Griffin – Story Consultant / fmr Dir of Development at The Story Company Website: scriptdoctor.biz

Ed McCarthy – Writers’ Assistant / Paper Girls Twitter: @EdMcCarthy1

Matt Pitts – Writer, Co-Executive Producer / Westworld IG: mattpitts

Daniel Seco – Lit Manager / Empirical Evidence Twitter: @DanielJSeco

Ian Shorr – Screenwriter / Infinite Twitter: @IanShorr

Amy Thurlow – Writers’ Assistant / Two Minute Horror Stories Twitter: @AThurlow

Aaron Wiener – Writer / Syndey to the Max Twitter: @Wieneraaron

John Zaozirny – Lit Manager / Bellevue Productions Twitter: @JohnZaozirny

