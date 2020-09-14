Ep 162 – Rob Sheridan

Sep 14, 2020 by Kevin

We chat with TV writer/producer/showrunner Rob Sheridan (TWO BROKE GIRLS, CORNER GAS) about how he got his start in Canada and made the move to the States, diversity in Canadian TV vs. in Hollywood, valuable skills in the writers’ room and much more.

