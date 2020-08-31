Ep 161 – John Zaozirny

Aug 31, 2020 by Kevin

We speak with lit manager and producer John Zaozirny of Bellevue Productions about important formatting tips for scripts and documents, writing with intention vs. writing for fun, the writer/manager partnership and much more.

