Ep 159 – Daniel Seco

Aug 17, 2020 by Kevin

Daniel Seco of Schemers Entertainment gives us a “Finding Representation 101” class for screenwrriters and filmmakers looking to land an agent or manager.

Topics include:

-How does a writer know if they’re ready for an agent or manager?

-What does a lit manager do? -Does a writer need both an agent and a manager?

-How do I get an agent or manager to read my screenplay?

-What kinds of questions does a manager ask in a meeting?

-How much material should a writer have before seeking representation?

-What happens after a writer signs with an agent or manager?

And much more!

Now you can WATCH the Scripts & Scribes podcast on YouTube: https://youtu.be/kTls7qU0gQ8

The conversation continues on a new episode of the Script & Scribes unScripted aftershow w/ Daniel Seco on Patreon for donors: https://www.patreon.com/scriptsandscribes

