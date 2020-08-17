Ep 159 – Daniel Seco
Daniel Seco of Schemers Entertainment gives us a “Finding Representation 101” class for screenwrriters and filmmakers looking to land an agent or manager.
Topics include:
-How does a writer know if they’re ready for an agent or manager?
-What does a lit manager do? -Does a writer need both an agent and a manager?
-How do I get an agent or manager to read my screenplay?
-What kinds of questions does a manager ask in a meeting?
-How much material should a writer have before seeking representation?
-What happens after a writer signs with an agent or manager?
And much more!
