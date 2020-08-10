Ep 158 – Michael Jamin
We talk to MARON, KING OF THE HILL and BRICKLEBERRY TV writer, producer and showrunner Michael Jamin about the difference between writing animation vs. live action, how he broke into the writers’ room, things he looks for when staffing a show and much more.
- Ep 158 – Michael Jamin - August 10, 2020
