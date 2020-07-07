Ep 156 – Doug Griffin

Jul 7, 2020 by Kevin

We speak with independent producer, script consultant and former director of development at The Story Company (Barbershop, Ride Along, Fantastic Four) Doug Griffin about what productions will look like during the pandemic, what the current market is like for diverse writers, different ways to get your screenplay read by decision makers, what the seven different types of stories are and much more.

Now you can WATCH the Scripts & Scribes podcast on YouTube: https://youtu.be/kTls7qU0gQ8

The conversation continues on a new episode of the Script & Scribes unScripted aftershow w/ Doug Griffin on Patreon for donors: https://www.patreon.com/scriptsandscribes

And check out Doug’s website: http://www.scriptdoctor.biz/

