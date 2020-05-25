Ep 155 – Stan Spry

May 25, 2020

We speak with lit manager and producer Stan Spry of The Cartel about what a great voice in a screenplay sounds like, what makes a potential client appealing, predictions for when production will ramp back up again and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:35 — 53.6MB)

The conversation continues on a new episode of the Script & Scribes unScripted aftershow w/ Stan Spry on Patreon for donors: https://www.patreon.com/scriptsandscribes

 

