Ep 155 – Stan Spry

May 25, 2020 by Kevin

We speak with lit manager and producer Stan Spry of The Cartel about what a great voice in a screenplay sounds like, what makes a potential client appealing, predictions for when production will ramp back up again and much more.

The conversation continues on a new episode of the Script & Scribes unScripted aftershow w/ Stan Spry on Patreon for donors: https://www.patreon.com/scriptsandscribes

