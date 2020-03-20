20Q with Patrick Meighan

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Family Guy writer/producer, Patrick Meighan.

    1. 1. My first job was… working at a McDonald’s in Puyallup, WA.
      2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… happier.
      3. I collect… naps.
      4. My favorite word is… margarita.
      5. I’m a big fan of… women’s basketball.
      6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… is if something happens 20x more on television shows/movies than it happens in real life, it shouldn’t go in your script. Write something else.
      7. I have always wanted to… delete my Twitter account.
      8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… “The Brothers K,” by David James Duncan.
      9. People often tell me that I… am in their way.
      10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… “She Kills” (coming soon!)
      11. I find inspiration in… nice people who fuck everything up.
  12.  
      12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… that people assume you’re funnier and smarter than you actually are.
      13. I spend way too much time… correcting the grammar in other peoples’ tweets.
      14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… Kelsey Grammar (in a gif where he falls off a stage).
      15. It really bothers me when… people don’t argue in good faith.
      16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… constantly fretting that you will soon lose your job and no longer be a professional writer.
      17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… writing what they think other people want to read instead of what they themselves want to read.
      18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… mas. tur. bate.
      19. The three websites I visit most often are… twitter, rebkell.net, and Bruin Report Online. 
      20. You’d be surprised to know that I… spent the majority of my childhood living in trailers.
