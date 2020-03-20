20Q with Patrick Meighan

Mar 16, 2020 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Family Guy writer/producer, Patrick Meighan.

1. My first job was… working at a McDonald’s in Puyallup, WA. 2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… happier. 3. I collect… naps. 4. My favorite word is… margarita. 5. I’m a big fan of… women’s basketball. 6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… is if something happens 20x more on television shows/movies than it happens in real life, it shouldn’t go in your script. Write something else. 7. I have always wanted to… delete my Twitter account. 8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… “The Brothers K,” by David James Duncan. 9. People often tell me that I… am in their way. 10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… “She Kills” (coming soon!) 11. I find inspiration in… nice people who fuck everything up. 12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… that people assume you’re funnier and smarter than you actually are. 13. I spend way too much time… correcting the grammar in other peoples’ tweets. 14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… Kelsey Grammar (in a gif where he falls off a stage). 15. It really bothers me when… people don’t argue in good faith. 16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… constantly fretting that you will soon lose your job and no longer be a professional writer. 17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… writing what they think other people want to read instead of what they themselves want to read. 18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… mas. tur. bate. 19. The three websites I visit most often are… twitter, rebkell.net, and Bruin Report Online. 20. You’d be surprised to know that I… spent the majority of my childhood living in trailers.

