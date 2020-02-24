Ep 145 – John Zaozirny
Once again we speak with frequent guest John Zaozirny, founder of literary management and production company Bellevue Productions. Hear about what managers look for in clients and what types of screenplays are currently selling in the industry in this highly focused and informative discussion.
