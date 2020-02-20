20Q with Mark Blutman

Feb 7, 2020 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Ghost Writer and Boy Meets World writer/producer, Mark Blutman.

My first job was… Good Advice. Shelly Long and Treat Williams. CBS.

If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… A retired hockey player.

I collect… Nothing now. But when I was younger my parents urged me to find a hobby. Some kind of collection. Like stamps. I decided to collect my deodorant cans.

My favorite word is… Egregious.

I’m a big fan of… Sports. Professional Wrestling.

The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… WRITE WHAT YOU KNOW.

I have always wanted to… Travel to places I’ve never been. Always changing.

The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… The World According to Garp. By: John Irving.

People often tell me that I… Have a good heart.

I really think that my best work (published or not) is… Yet to be written.

I find inspiration in… Young creative minds. Specifically my kids.

The best thing about being a professional writer is… My message has the power to affect people in a positive way.

I spend way too much time… Texting.

The tallest person in my cell phone is… Shad Gaspard. Professional wrestler.

It really bothers me when… I do a questionnaire and hit #15, then realize there are five more questions.

The worst thing about being a professional writer is… Fear.

One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… Not listening to their inner voice and ignoring their instincts.

If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… Finish that time travel machine.

The three websites I visit most often are… IMDB. NYGIANTS. WWE.