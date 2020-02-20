20Q with Daniel Seco

Feb 18, 2020 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about literary manager, Daniel Seco.

1. My first job was… First job out of graduate school was as a special education teacher in New Orleans through Teach For America.

2. If I wasn’t a manager, I would likely be… a sports journalist covering Major League Baseball.

3. I collect… it would be wine if I had the money

4. My favorite word is… pizza

5. I’m a big fan of… an oyster happy hour and Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball.

6. The best advice I have ever been given was… My dad gave me a handwritten note of encouragement as I was applying to college and he was dying of cancer. It’s something that I’ve kept for nearly 17 years now. It speaks to being at peace and letting things unfold as they may without becoming preoccupied with the outcome. It’s something I revist from time to time.

7. I have always wanted to… live abroad for a significant period of time – in Italy or France.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… Mostly recently, THE NICKEL BOYS by Colton Whitehead. A sobering and heartbreaking read.

9. People often tell me that I… speak from the heart.

10. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… eat myself sick with caviar and champagne.

11. I am really proud of… my mom for overcoming so much in her life and still managing to always be there for my siblings and I.

12. The best thing about being a manager is… seeing a project go from good to great

13. I spend way too much time… planning the next vacation

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… I wish I had funnier friends/family, but my best friend from high school, who is a lawyer, is always good for a joke.

15. It really bothers me when… laziness leads to failure.

16. The worst thing about being a manager is… finding a strong work/life balance

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… writing for themselves and not for a viable audience.

18. I find inspiration in… my wife’s hardwork and resilient nature. She’s an incredibly dedicated person who is incredibly generous with her time and energy.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… ESPN, Eater LA, and CNN

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… survived Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma having been diagnosed seven years ago.