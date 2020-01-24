Ep 140 – Brendan Hay

Jan 24, 2020 by

We talk to Harvey Girls Forever! showrunner Brendan Hay about his first industry job for The Daily Show, getting a freelance episode as a writer on The Simpsons, the differences between writing animation vs. live action, the future of Harvey Girls Forever!, potential spin-offs and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

 
Kevin

