Ep 140 – Brendan Hay
We talk to Harvey Girls Forever! showrunner Brendan Hay about his first industry job for The Daily Show, getting a freelance episode as a writer on The Simpsons, the differences between writing animation vs. live action, the future of Harvey Girls Forever!, potential spin-offs and much more.
