20Q with Matt Venables

Sep 4, 2019 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Van Helsing writer/producer, Matt Venables.

1. My first job was… Dairy Queen

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… a Psychologist.

3. I collect… Concert t-shirts.

4. My favorite word is… Fuck. I say it often and it can be used so many fucking ways.

5. I’m a big fan of… Live Music.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten is… Write what you’re passionate about.

7. I have always wanted to… Visit New York.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… Demian by Hermann Hesse.

9. People often tell me that I… Have nice shoes.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… A feature called Without Grace.

11. I find inspiration in… Music.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… I get paid to do what I love.

13. I spend way too much time… Procrastinating. I’m really good at it.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… Jeremy Smith.

15. It really bothers me when… People are late.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… Writing (it’s also the best thing too).

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… Writing what is selling and not what they’re passionate about.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… Spend it with family and friends.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… New York Times, Hypebeast, Canucks.com.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… Am a well of useless musical knowledge. I would kill on Rock n Roll Jeopardy.