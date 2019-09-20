20Q with Jeremy Smith

Sep 4, 2019 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Van Helsing writer/producer, Jeremy Smith.

1. My first job was at a… comic book store.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… professional gamer.

3. I collect… sneakers.

4. My favorite word is… Hi.

5. I’m a big fan of… unfiltered conversations.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten is… finish what you start.

7. I have always wanted to… drive in a car race.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… The Plague by Albert Camus.

9. People often tell me that I… have a cute dog and too many sneakers.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… currently in development and cannot talk about.

11. I find inspiration in… going outside and experiencing everything and anything.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… the paycheck! Seriously though, it’s living your dream. If it weren’t your dream you wouldn’t be doing it.

13. I spend way too much time… procrastinating.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer at the SETI Institute (he was an advisor on The Day the Earth Stood Still).

15. It really bothers me when… I read the comments section of anything.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… job security.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… following a fad.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… tell everyone I love them and then party like the world is ending, hopefully with those same people.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Google, Netflix, NY Times.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… have never taken a creative writing or script writing class in my life.