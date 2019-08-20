Podcast – Mike Dill

Literary manger, producer and co-founder of Black Box Management, Mike Dill returns to the podcast to chat about the logistics of representing screenwriters outside of L.A., when writers should consider a move to Hollywood, what types of things he looks for in potential clients and which screenwriting contests, fellowships and services he takes seriously.

