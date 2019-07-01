Podcast – Brenden Gallagher
TV writer, writers’ assistant and former showrunner’s asssistant, Brenden Gallagher joins the podcast to talk about the different roles of assistants in TV and ways to break in, the good and bad things he’s seen in script submissions, how he works as an assistant full-time and still making the time to work on his own scripts.
Brenden Gallagher is a TV drama writer who has been working as a writers’ assistant and showrunner’s assistant on numerous series including Revenge, The Bold Type, and Warrior Nun. He writes hour-long scripts about rural America and working class characters.
20 Questions with Brenden Gallagher: http://www.scriptsandscribes.com/?p=8744/
Interview w/ Brenden on being a Writers’ PA: http://www.scriptsandscribes.com/2019/04/the-writers-pa/
Brenden’s Website: https://www.brendengallagher.com
Brenden on Twitter: https://twitter.com/brendengallager
