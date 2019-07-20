20 Questions with Brenden Gallagher

Jul 1, 2019 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about TV drama writer, Brenden Gallagher.

1. My first job was… Picking Apples and mowing lawns as Shaw’s Orchard in Fawn Grove, Pennsylvania

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be…Depressed.

3. I collect… books. I can’t finish one without buying 4 more.

4. My favorite word is… Socialism.

5. I’m a big fan of… Bernie Sanders.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… Don’t get it right. Get it written.

7. I have always wanted to… Direct a feature film.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… “Love in the Time of Cholera” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

9. People often tell me that I… Have a loud speaking voice.

10. I really think that my best work (published/produced or not) is… My most recent pilot, “Davy Crockett and Andrew Jackson”.

11. I find inspiration in… My hardworking and talented wife, Claire Downs. She’s a writer too, but she does comedy.

12. The best thing about being a writer is… That it’s your job to tell the truth.

13. I spend way too much time… Listening to podcasts.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… My wife, Claire.

15. It really bothers me when… People don’t think they need at union at their workplace.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… Everyone thinks they can do it.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… Thinking it’s a sprint and not a marathon.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… Go to a national park with my wife and my dog.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Twitter, Splinter News, Arclight Hollywood.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… Grew up in a town with no traffic light.