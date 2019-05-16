Podcast – Rich Freeman
Literary manager and producer, Rich Freeman of Code Entertainment joins the show to talk about what he looks for in a potential client, what types of referrals are most valuable, if a writer should consider a manager’s client list before querying, how the ongoing WGA/ATA conflict is affecting his clients and business and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:05:20 — 59.8MB)
Rich Freeman is a lit manager, producer and partner at Code Entertainment. He started his career as an agent at Writers & Artists Agency where he was head of the lit department before moving to Paradigm.
After a dozen years in the agent business, Rich transitioned to management and producing, joining Beverly Hills based Code Entertainment where he represents a talented roster of writers and filmmakers.
Follow Rich on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rich9869
