Podcast-Hernandez & Samit

May 16, 2019 by Kevin

Pokémon Detective Pikachu in theaters now. Catch it all!!1!

Pokémon Detective Pikachu screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit join the show to talk about what it feels like to have the #1 movie in the world at the box office, if they knew much about the Pokémon world before writing the script, how they approached making the film appealing to both fans and newcomers alike, what you actually get for catching them all and much more.

Dan “the Cuban Missile” Hernandez and Benji “The Magic Man” Samit talking to you through the computer podcast internet web.

Screenwriter, Dan Hernandez

Dan Hernandez is the screenwriter of POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU and has numerous TV writing and producing credits, including Netflix’s ONE DAY AT A TIME, 1600 PENN for NBC and Amazon’s THE TICK.

Dan is from Margate, Florida and he enjoys slow walks on the beach, being a killer dungeon master and playing blacksmiths on fantasy RPG video games. He attended Brown University where he met writing partner, Benji Samit.

Dan would like people to know he is the original Dan Hernandez and not the Venezuelan soccer player, the TV sport fisherman or the incarcerated rapper (also known as Tekashi69 aka 6ix9ine) who share his name.

Follow Dan on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cubanmissiledh

Screenwriter, Benji Samit

Benji Samit is also the screenwriter of POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU and has numerous TV writing and producing credits, including Netflix’s ONE DAY AT A TIME, 1600 PENN for NBC and Amazon’s THE TICK.

Benji attended Brown University where he met future writing partner Dan Hernandez (the screenwriter, not the sport fisherman).

Benji would like people to know that he is a trained magician and comes from a family of skilled magicians and that magicians are not the same thing as wizards, but they are close.

Follow Benji on Twitter: https://twitter.com/benjisamit/