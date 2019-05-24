Podcast-Adam Kolbrenner
Literary manager and producer, Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment joins the show to talk about if a rep is potentially more interested in signing new clients soon after starting a new company, things that aspiring writers who are currently students and those who already have an established non-writing job can do to help their future writing career, what he thinks may happen with the WGA/ATA stand-off and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 46:34 — 42.6MB)
Adam Kolbrenner started his career at William Morris before branching off into management, co-founding Madhouse Entertainment in 2006. In January of 2019, Kolbrenner started Lit Entertainment Group where he represents a roster of top screenwriters, showrunners and filmmakers.
Follow Lit Entertainment on Twitter: https://twitter.com/lit_ent_group
Kevin
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast-Adam Kolbrenner - May 24, 2019
- Podcast-Hernandez & Samit - May 16, 2019
- Podcast – Rich Freeman - May 16, 2019