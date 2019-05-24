Podcast-Adam Kolbrenner

May 24, 2019 by Kevin

Literary manager and producer, Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment joins the show to talk about if a rep is potentially more interested in signing new clients soon after starting a new company, things that aspiring writers who are currently students and those who already have an established non-writing job can do to help their future writing career, what he thinks may happen with the WGA/ATA stand-off and much more.

Adam Kolbrenner started his career at William Morris before branching off into management, co-founding Madhouse Entertainment in 2006. In January of 2019, Kolbrenner started Lit Entertainment Group where he represents a roster of top screenwriters, showrunners and filmmakers.

