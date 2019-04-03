Podcast – John Zaozirny
Bellevue Productions, Lit Manager and Producer, John Zaozirny returns to give a manager’s perspective on the WGA/ATA stand-off, to chat about working with a writer client to develop a self-published novel into a studio film (INFINITE starring Chris Evans, Antoine Fuqua directing for Paramount) and we answer a bunch of common new writer questions.
