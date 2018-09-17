Podcast – Jay Faerber

Sep 17, 2018 by Kevin

Jay Faerber, TV writer on CBS’ ZOO and creator of Image Comics series COPPERHEAD and NOBLE CAUSES returns to the podcast to chat about how to break into TV and comics, classic TV show reboots, the 10 (or 57) greatest TV shows of all time and much more.

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Video Tour of Jay’s Writer’s Room: