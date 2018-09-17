Podcast – Jay Faerber
Jay Faerber, TV writer on CBS’ ZOO and creator of Image Comics series COPPERHEAD and NOBLE CAUSES returns to the podcast to chat about how to break into TV and comics, classic TV show reboots, the 10 (or 57) greatest TV shows of all time and much more.
Video Podcast:
Audio Podcast:
Podcast: Play in new window | Download ()
Video Tour of Jay’s Writer’s Room:
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- 20Q with Adam Robitel - September 24, 2018
- Podcast – Adam Robitel - September 24, 2018
- Podcast – Jay Faerber - September 17, 2018