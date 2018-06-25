Podcast – John Zaozirny

Jun 25, 2018

Literary manager and producer John Zaozirny of Bellevue Productions joins the Scripts & Scribes podcast to talk about lit managers value to a screenwriters, challenges of writing biopics, potential client turn offs, different ways to break a client and much more.

