unSCRIPTED with Scott Carr

Nov 13, 2017 by Kevin

unSCRIPTED #29 with Scott Carr

Literary manager and producer Scott Carr talks about breaking in a writer who also has aspirations to direct, how he discovered screen writer/filmmaker Joe Miale on the internet and how they were able to get the feature film, REVOLT (coming out on November 17, 2017) financed and produced with a first time director at the helm.