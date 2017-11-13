unSCRIPTED with Scott Carr
unSCRIPTED #29 with Scott Carr
Literary manager and producer Scott Carr talks about breaking in a writer who also has aspirations to direct, how he discovered screen writer/filmmaker Joe Miale on the internet and how they were able to get the feature film, REVOLT (coming out on November 17, 2017) financed and produced with a first time director at the helm.
