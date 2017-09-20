unSCRIPTED with Craig Doyle

Sep 20, 2017 by Kevin

unSCRIPTED #28 with Craig Doyle

Grown-ish writer/Co-Executive Producer and unSCRIPTED regular Craig Doyle makes his glorious return to the show to talk about the rise of single cam sitcoms and dearth of multi-cam shows, film and TV spin-offs and reboots, the exciting and fractured world of modern content distribution and much more.