unSCRIPTED with Craig Doyle

Sep 20, 2017 by

unSCRIPTED #28 with Craig Doyle

Grown-ish writer/Co-Executive Producer and unSCRIPTED regular Craig Doyle makes his glorious return to the show to talk about the rise of single cam sitcoms and dearth of multi-cam shows, film and TV spin-offs and reboots, the exciting and fractured world of modern content distribution and much more.

 NOTE: This podcast was recorded back in July. The Black-ish spinoff has since been titled Grown-ish. It premieres in early 2018 on Freeform.

