unSCRIPTED with Carole Kirschner
unSCRIPTED #27 with Carole Kirschner
WGA showrunner training program, Humanitas New Voices and CBS Writers Mentoring Program Director Carole Kirschner returns to the show to give insights and advice about the fellowship application and interview process, chat a little about the potential WGA strike and tell us all about her new virtual workshop, Carole Kirschner’s Hollywood Bootcamp.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 43:24 — 39.7MB)
For more information on Carole Kirschner’s Hollywood Bootcamp, please visit: carolekirschner.com/hb-preview or text “hollywooddownload” to 44422.
Check out Carole’s book, Hollywood Game Plan (Rated 5/5 Google Books | 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon | 5 stars on BarnesandNoble.com).
This song licensed via usemysongs.com.
Latest posts by Admin (see all)
- unSCRIPTED with Carole Kirschner - April 24, 2017
- Q&A with Michelle Knudsen - May 16, 2016
- 20Q with Hollie Overton - April 25, 2016