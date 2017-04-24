unSCRIPTED with Carole Kirschner

Apr 24, 2017 by

unSCRIPTED #27 with Carole Kirschner

WGA showrunner training program, Humanitas New Voices and CBS Writers Mentoring Program Director Carole Kirschner returns to the show to give insights and advice about the fellowship application and interview process, chat a little about the potential WGA strike and tell us all about her new virtual workshop, Carole Kirschner’s Hollywood Bootcamp.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 43:24 — 39.7MB)

For more information on Carole Kirschner’s Hollywood Bootcamp, please visit: carolekirschner.com/hb-preview or text “hollywooddownload” to 44422.

Check out Carole’s book, Hollywood Game Plan (Rated 5/5 Google Books | 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon | 5 stars on BarnesandNoble.com).

TuneIn logo Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Theme Music:  “NPR” by Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (feat SiDizen King) / Purchase it on iTunes.  
This song licensed via usemysongs.com.

Admin

Latest posts by Admin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This