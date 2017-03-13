unSCRIPTED with Lee Jessup

Mar 13, 2017

unSCRIPTED #26 with Lee Jessup

We talk to uber screenwriting career coach Lee Jessup about knowing when your script is ready to send out, working in the post-2008 WGA strike environment, industry trends and her new book.

Check out Lee’s new book – BREAKING IN: TALES FROM THE SCREENWRITING TRENCHES available on her website and coming soon to Amazon.

