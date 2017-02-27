Podcast – Chris Cook

Feb 27, 2017 by

Literary manager Chris Cook joins the show to talk about finding representation, some of the things that catch his eye in a query, making a career change to become a writer, what it’s like for writers not living in Los Angeles and much more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:23:22 — 76.3MB)

TuneIn logo Listen to Stitcher

 

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This