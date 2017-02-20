Podcast – Ali Laventhol
Famous In Love writer/producer Ali Laventhol joins the show to talk about making the move to Los Angeles after a successful career in visual effects, challenges in finding good representation even for veteran writers, things to look for when meeting with potential reps, what the process and timeline is like before the actual writing of a TV episode begins and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:08:56 — 63.1MB)
NOTE: This episode was recorded live at Le Pain Quotiden in Studio City and there are some ambient noises and sounds that are outside of our control. We hope it does not take away from your enjoyment of the conversation. Thanks for listening!
