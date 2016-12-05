unSCRIPTED with Trey Callaway

Dec 5, 2016 by Kevin

unSCRIPTED #24 with Trey Callaway

Writer/executive producer/showrunner Trey Callaway returns to the podcast to talk about his new series APB (premiering February 6th 9/8c on Fox), the in’s and out’s of what goes on in a writers’ room, what aspiring TV writers should focus on (and avoid) in meetings, what it’s like shooting in Chicago during a Cubs World Series victory (their first in 108 years!) and much more.