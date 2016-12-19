unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny
unSCRIPTED #25 with John Zaozirny
Literary manager and producer John Zaozirny of Bellevue Productions returns to the podcast for our 2016 Holiday Extravaganza End of the Year Blowout to talk all about making it as a screenwriter/TV writer including finding out what kind of writer you want to be, what you should focus on writing, what success as a writer means and much more. Happy Holidays! See you in 2017!
LINKS TO THINGS DISCUSSED IN THE PODCAST:
Adventures in the Screen Trade by William Goldman, What Just Happened? by Art Linson, Writing Movies for Fun and Profit by Thomas Lennon & Robert Ben Garant, Christopher McQuarrie’s Twitter, Lip Sync Battle with Joseph Gordon Levitt, Everything is a Remix by Kirby Ferguson, A Child of the Century by Ben Hecht.
ALSO BE SURE CHECK OUT: TREYDIO 16 – APB writer/executive producer/showrunner Trey Callaway‘s terrific annual podcast mix of two hours of his favorite music (16th edition!). It’s free and it’s awesome! Happy listening! Click on the pic below to download.
