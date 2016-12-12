Podcast – Adam Perry

Dec 12, 2016 by

Literary agent Adam Perry of APA joins the podcast to talk about the importance of writers to be prepared to work in both feature film and television spaces, the potential conflict of interests with managers being producers on some client’s projects and what writers should be aware of, how he works with clients living outside of Los Angeles, how being a former baseball manager has made him a better literary agent and much more.

