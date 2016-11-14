unSCRIPTED with Scott Carr
Literary manager and producer Scott Carr tells the entire story about how an exceptional query letter (and an amazing script, of course!) from a first time writer, Jonathan Perera (who was living in South Korea!) became the feature film (with a ton of Oscar buzz!) MISS SLOANE starring Jessica Chastain and directed by John Madden in our 2-hour chat-stravaganza.
