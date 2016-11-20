20Q with Michael Botti

Nov 7, 2016 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with MICHAEL BOTTI

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about manager/producer, Michael Botti.

1. My first job was… “Working at Boston Market.”

2. If I wasn’t a manager, I would likely be… “I have no idea, maybe something golf related.”

3. I collect… “Way too much golf equipment.”

4. My favorite word is… “If I’m being honest with myself, it’s probably fuck. And definitely one I say too much…”

5. I’m a big fan of… “Netflix. I love what they are doing in TV and how they are creating fresh content.”

6. The best advice I have ever been given was… “Worry about the things you can control, let go of those things that you can’t.”

7. I have always wanted to… “To own a motorcycle, but don’t see that happening in LA.”

8. The best thing I have ever read is… “The Harry Potter series. When you think about what J.K did, making reading not only cool, but an event to be a part of for a whole generation, it’s simply amazing.”

9. People often tell me that I… “I post too many pictures of my cats on Instagram.”

10. My favorite quote is… “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

11. I find inspiration in… “My twin brother. He inspires me every day.”

12. The best thing about being a manager is… “Calling a client and telling them they landed the job or are getting the sale. You have times when it means so much to the client that everyone is teary eyed together.”

13. I spend way too much time… “On twitter.”

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… “My girlfriend Rachel. Her laugh is infectious.”

15. It really bothers me when… “I’m sure there is a lot that bugs me on any given day, but I try to just let it go and move forward.”

16. The worst thing about being a manager is…”When a client really wants a specific job, or maybe really needs a job, and telling them it didn’t go their way. We all have to do it, and it’s never easy.”

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… “Thinking they need to write overly complicated ideas. Many will throw in everything including the kitchen sink and end up with a muddled mess. Simplify the idea, and write complex characters.”

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… “Go skydiving with my girlfriend, which I’d never do otherwise. I hate flying, and I’m definitely not jumping out of a perfectly good airplane.”

19. The three websites I visit most often are… “Deadline, BGR, and CNN.”

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… “I hate sushi. Everyone in LA judges me for it, but it’s just not going to change.”